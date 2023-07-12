Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.28 in comparison to its previous close of 4.31, however, the company has experienced a -6.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKD is 1.34.

The public float for BKD is 181.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% of that float. On July 12, 2023, BKD’s average trading volume was 1.63M shares.

BKD’s Market Performance

BKD stock saw a decrease of -6.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for BKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 43.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.