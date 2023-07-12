Braskem S.A. (BAK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK)’s stock price has increased by 3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 10.68. However, the company has seen a -2.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BAK is $14.39, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on July 12, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stock saw an increase of -2.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.93% and a quarterly increase of 32.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Braskem S.A. (BAK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.91% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of 14.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

BAK Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.64. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 20.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.