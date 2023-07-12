Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Stock Showcases 5.16% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BKI stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 9.33% and a quarterly surge of 6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Black Knight Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for BKI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is above average at 41.48x. The 36-month beta value for BKI is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKI is $62.80, which is $1.53 above than the current price. The public float for BKI is 150.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of BKI on July 12, 2023 was 999.02K shares.

The stock price of Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has surged by 1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 60.50, but the company has seen a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BKI Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.52. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.