BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 229.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) by analysts is $119.22, which is $33.97 above the current market price. The public float for BMRN is 184.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BMRN was 1.22M shares.

The stock price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 85.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/23 that New $2.9 Million Gene Therapy Promises to Remake Hemophilia Treatment

BMRN’s Market Performance

BMRN’s stock has fallen by -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly drop of -13.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.72% for BMRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMRN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMRN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $102 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

BMRN Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.09. In addition, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -17.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $94.67 back on May 11. After this action, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES now owns 426,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $2,840,226 using the latest closing price.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $94.85 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES is holding 426,213 shares at $2,845,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.57. Total debt to assets is 17.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.