Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) has dropped by -7.31 compared to previous close of 25.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) by analysts is $52.36, which is $28.78 above the current market price. The public float for BCYC is 27.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.44% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BCYC was 178.82K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC’s stock has seen a -5.11% decrease for the week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month and a 11.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.76% for BCYC’s stock, with a -5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCYC Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.73. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw -20.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 1,498 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 323,601 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $37,600 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Nigel, the Chief Business Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 451 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Crockett Nigel is holding 29,801 shares at $11,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-957.00 for the present operating margin

+74.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -779.35. The total capital return value is set at -39.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -29.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 10.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.