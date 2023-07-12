Bank OZK (OZK): A Technical Analysis

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank OZK (OZK) is $43.13, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 120.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on July 12, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OZK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has jumped by 2.23 compared to previous close of 40.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK’s stock has risen by 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.75% and a quarterly rise of 23.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Bank OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.18% for OZK’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.59. In addition, Bank OZK saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.