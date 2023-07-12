Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is above average at 26.90x. The 36-month beta value for BIDU is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIDU is $1264.94, which is $31.3 above than the current price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on July 12, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

BIDU) stock’s latest price update

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.80 in relation to its previous close of 143.33. However, the company has experienced a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/16/23 that Baidu Stock Rises After Topping Estimates. It Wasn’t AI That Drove the Beat.

BIDU’s Market Performance

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a 4.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.04% gain in the past month and a 8.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for BIDU’s stock, with a 18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $190 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

BIDU Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.33. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 30.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.