Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is 34.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is 1.45.

The public float for AXTA is 219.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On July 12, 2023, AXTA’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 32.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a 0.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.29% rise in the past month, and a 10.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.63% for AXTA stock, with a simple moving average of 17.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.26. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 4,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $73,875 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 34,440 shares at $29.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 34,440 shares at $1,005,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.