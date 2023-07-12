Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Records 5.68% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ADP stock has gone up by 3.50%, with a monthly gain of 5.20% and a quarterly surge of 5.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for ADP’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by analysts is $231.06, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 410.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.68M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 224.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $230 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.24. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Albinson Brock, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Albinson Brock now owns 5,317 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Donald, the Corporate VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 5,075 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Weinstein Donald is holding 32,950 shares at $1,243,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.05 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 47.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.85. Equity return is now at value 104.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 111.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.