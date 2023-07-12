Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stock Records 46.15% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has seen a -23.56% decrease in the past week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month, and a 46.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.82% for ASST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.76% for ASST’s stock, with a -10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASST is 5.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASST on July 12, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

ASST) stock’s latest price update

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.39 compared to its previous closing price of 1.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASST Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.75%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASST fell by -23.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9297. In addition, Asset Entities Inc. saw -62.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-188.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Asset Entities Inc. stands at -188.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.