Assessing the Risk and Potential of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s (ICLK) Stock

In the past week, ICLK stock has gone up by 21.50%, with a monthly decline of -30.53% and a quarterly plunge of -42.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.49% for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for ICLK’s stock, with a -41.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICLK is -0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is $17.00, which is $11.53 above the current market price. The public float for ICLK is 8.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On July 12, 2023, ICLK’s average trading volume was 19.00K shares.

ICLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) has jumped by 8.98 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICLK Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLK rose by +21.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7742. In addition, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited saw -52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.72 for the present operating margin

+28.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stands at -118.80. Equity return is now at value -103.30, with -56.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.