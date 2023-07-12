ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 37.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on July 12, 2023 was 986.23K shares.

ASML) stock’s latest price update

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 705.00. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has seen a 1.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month and a 9.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for ASML stock, with a simple moving average of 18.44% for the last 200 days.

ASML Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $718.13. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.