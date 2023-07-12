Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.87 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is $5.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for AQMS is 75.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on July 12, 2023 was 295.62K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has seen a 16.38% increase in the past week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month, and a 21.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for AQMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.75% for AQMS’s stock, with a 34.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

AQMS Trading at 23.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1565. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw 8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Zhang Peifang, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 29. After this action, Zhang Peifang now owns 133,095 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 34,180 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Kanen David is holding 351,218 shares at $25,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc. stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25,622.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.