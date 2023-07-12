Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has gone up by 1.15% for the week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month and a 26.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for APO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for APO’s stock, with a 21.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) by analysts is $80.57, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 328.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On July 12, 2023, the average trading volume of APO was 2.45M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has surge by 2.85relation to previous closing price of 75.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 12.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 3,010 shares at the price of $77.51 back on Jul 03. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,776,159 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $233,302 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 11,093 shares at $77.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,779,169 shares at $860,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,642.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.26. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,638.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.