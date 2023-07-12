Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

The 36-month beta value for VUZI is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VUZI is $7.67, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.68% of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on July 12, 2023 was 890.78K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has jumped by 7.74 compared to previous close of 5.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI’s stock has risen by 10.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.24% and a quarterly rise of 34.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.35% for VUZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

VUZI Trading at 21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 54.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Harned Timothy Heydenreich, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.82 back on May 16. After this action, Harned Timothy Heydenreich now owns 146,711 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,539 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,557 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,830,170 shares at $9,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.