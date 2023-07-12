Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET)

The public float for TPET is 9.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on July 12, 2023 was 277.75K shares.

The stock price of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) has dropped by -20.92 compared to previous close of 1.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPET’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.12% for TPET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for TPET’s stock, with a -26.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPET Trading at -22.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.51%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET fell by -20.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2899. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -46.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

Equity return is now at value -98.10, with -45.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.