Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST)

The 36-month beta value for TPST is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPST is $19.00, which is $17.94 above than the current price. The public float for TPST is 10.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on July 12, 2023 was 271.49K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TPST) stock’s latest price update

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.02 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPST’s Market Performance

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has experienced a -23.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.90% drop in the past month, and a -60.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.43% for TPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.75% for TPST’s stock, with a -38.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at -35.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -23.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2517. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -64.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.