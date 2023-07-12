Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is above average at 13.95x. The 36-month beta value for LKQ is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LKQ is $66.18, which is $8.24 above than the current price. The public float for LKQ is 265.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on July 12, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 57.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has fallen by -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.51% and a quarterly rise of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for LKQ Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for LKQ’s stock, with a 6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, LKQ Corporation saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Divitto Meg, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $54.16 back on Jun 07. After this action, Divitto Meg now owns 15,607 shares of LKQ Corporation, valued at $124,580 using the latest closing price.

Mendel John W, the Director of LKQ Corporation, sale 1,290 shares at $57.11 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Mendel John W is holding 15,800 shares at $73,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+38.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LKQ Corporation stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.08. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on LKQ Corporation (LKQ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 32.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.