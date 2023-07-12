Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

The 36-month beta value for DAKT is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAKT is $8.00, which is $0.05 above than the current price. The public float for DAKT is 35.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of DAKT on July 12, 2023 was 344.65K shares.

DAKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) has jumped by 30.11 compared to previous close of 6.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT’s stock has risen by 26.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.72% and a quarterly rise of 38.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.24% for DAKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 83.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at 31.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT rose by +26.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 181.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Oct 12. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 130,445 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $69,645 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Andrew David, the Director of Daktronics Inc., purchase 13,217 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Siegel Andrew David is holding 1,265,392 shares at $38,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+19.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.10. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.44. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.