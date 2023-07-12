Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)

The 36-month beta value for CTSO is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTSO is $8.00, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for CTSO is 39.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CTSO on July 12, 2023 was 55.99K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CTSO) stock’s latest price update

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)’s stock price has soared by 11.49 in relation to previous closing price of 3.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTSO’s Market Performance

CTSO’s stock has risen by 9.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.12% and a quarterly rise of 17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Cytosorbents Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for CTSO’s stock, with a 53.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

CTSO Trading at 20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSO rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Cytosorbents Corporation saw 150.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSO starting from BLOCH KATHLEEN P., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $2.85 back on May 25. After this action, BLOCH KATHLEEN P. now owns 47,000 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation, valued at $9,389 using the latest closing price.

BLOCH KATHLEEN P., the Interim CFO of Cytosorbents Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that BLOCH KATHLEEN P. is holding 43,700 shares at $31,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.04 for the present operating margin

+59.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytosorbents Corporation stands at -94.59. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.74. Equity return is now at value -82.60, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.