Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Crocs Inc. (CROX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is above average at 12.19x. The 36-month beta value for CROX is also noteworthy at 1.90.

The public float for CROX is 60.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CROX on July 12, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CROX) stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.62 in comparison to its previous close of 117.37, however, the company has experienced a 2.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CROX’s Market Performance

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month, and a -5.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for CROX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.20% for CROX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.61% for the last 200 days.

CROX Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.52. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Poole Michelle, who sale 8,832 shares at the price of $111.00 back on May 31. After this action, Poole Michelle now owns 110,209 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $980,352 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc., sale 10,125 shares at $107.90 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 119,041 shares at $1,092,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 84.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc. (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.