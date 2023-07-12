Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Beneficient (BENF)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is above average at 16.63x. The 36-month beta value for BENF is also noteworthy at -0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 20.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on July 12, 2023 was 336.47K shares.

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has increased by 16.85 when compared to last closing price of 2.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BENF’s Market Performance

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a 12.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -63.78% drop in the past month, and a -68.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.04% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.12% for BENF’s stock, with a -66.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BENF Trading at -58.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -60.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +12.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Beneficient saw -68.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.