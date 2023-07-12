Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

The 36-month beta value for AVRO is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVRO is $3.58, which is $2.19 above than the current price. The public float for AVRO is 42.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume of AVRO on July 12, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

AVRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) has jumped by 42.39 compared to previous close of 0.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVRO’s Market Performance

AVRO’s stock has risen by 39.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.34% and a quarterly rise of 46.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for AVROBIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.06% for AVRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 49.03% for the last 200 days.

AVRO Trading at 46.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO rose by +45.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0172. In addition, AVROBIO Inc. saw 95.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -87.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In summary, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.