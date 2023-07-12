An In-Depth Look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock Performance

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a 0.73% gain in the past month, and a 2.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $148.25, which is $13.98 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on July 12, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 134.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.95. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Russell David Eric, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $137.27 back on Jul 03. After this action, Russell David Eric now owns 16,052 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $686,350 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,884 shares at $136.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $531,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.