American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.18 in comparison to its previous close of 2.75, however, the company has experienced a -11.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $1.50, which is $35.25 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 0.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On July 12, 2023, AREB’s average trading volume was 200.35K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB’s stock has seen a -11.07% decrease for the week, with a -40.48% drop in the past month and a -51.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.46% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.68% for AREB’s stock, with a -57.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at -39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -53.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.