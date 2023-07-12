Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) has decreased by -4.65 when compared to last closing price of 45.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is $66.48, which is $24.22 above the current market price. The public float for AYX is 60.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AYX on July 12, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

The stock of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month, and a -18.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for AYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for AYX’s stock, with a -13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

AYX Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.17. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Natali Chris, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $43.31 back on Jun 02. After this action, Natali Chris now owns 40,464 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $43,310 using the latest closing price.

Schloss Eileen, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $65.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Schloss Eileen is holding 6,715 shares at $294,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.08 for the present operating margin

+86.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -37.24. The total capital return value is set at -21.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.02. Equity return is now at value -192.80, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 551.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.65. Total debt to assets is 61.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 491.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.