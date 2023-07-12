Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ALB stock has gone up by 4.29%, with a monthly gain of 8.87% and a quarterly surge of 19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.39% for ALB’s stock, with a -0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALB is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALB is $260.82, which is $22.89 above the current price. The public float for ALB is 116.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALB on July 12, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

ALB) stock’s latest price update

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 239.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/01/23 that A Onetime Paper Maker Is Now the King of Lithium

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $260 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.79. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.