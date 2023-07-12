Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, ALK stock has gone up by 5.92%, with a monthly gain of 15.81% and a quarterly surge of 32.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Alaska Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for ALK’s stock, with a 23.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is 123.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALK is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is $65.94, which is $7.95 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 126.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On July 12, 2023, ALK’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has soared by 1.42 in relation to previous closing price of 55.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at 19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +15.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.73. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw 31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.