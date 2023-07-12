AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) has surged by 2.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.23, but the company has seen a 2.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UAVS is at 3.67.

The public float for UAVS is 79.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume for UAVS on July 12, 2023 was 897.24K shares.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS stock saw a decrease of 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for UAVS’s stock, with a -43.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -21.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2446. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -32.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAVS starting from Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. now owns 408,750 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Mooney Barrett, the Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Mooney Barrett is holding 100,000 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.