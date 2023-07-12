Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $5.90, which is $5.7 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On July 12, 2023, AFMD’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has increased by 9.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFMD’s Market Performance

AFMD’s stock has risen by 3.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.90% and a quarterly drop of -5.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.90% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for AFMD’s stock, with a -47.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6371. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -48.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -62.20, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.