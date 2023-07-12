AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWIN is -0.15.

The public float for AWIN is 52.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on July 12, 2023 was 144.38K shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) has surged by 14.89 when compared to previous closing price of 0.47, but the company has seen a 22.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AWIN’s stock has risen by 22.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.89% and a quarterly drop of -40.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for AERWINS Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.96% for AWIN’s stock, with a -89.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AWIN Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +21.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4344. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -94.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.