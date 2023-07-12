AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADTH is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADTH is $3.95, which is $2.65 above the current price. The public float for ADTH is 79.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADTH on July 12, 2023 was 264.46K shares.

ADTH stock's latest price update

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.45 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a -5.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADTH’s Market Performance

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has experienced a -5.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.69% drop in the past month, and a -18.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for ADTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.34% for ADTH’s stock, with a -24.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ADTH Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -21.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4655. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. saw -21.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+46.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 36.50 for asset returns.

Based on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.