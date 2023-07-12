Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has gone up by 3.89% for the week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month and a -19.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.72% for ADPT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for ADPT’s stock, with a -12.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADPT is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is $12.63, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for ADPT is 140.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. On July 12, 2023, ADPT’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 6.54, however, the company has experienced a 3.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

ADPT Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PETERSON TYCHO, who sale 134,961 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Jun 20. After this action, PETERSON TYCHO now owns 399,219 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, valued at $1,098,583 using the latest closing price.

PETERSON TYCHO, the Chief Financial Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, sale 70,000 shares at $8.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that PETERSON TYCHO is holding 399,219 shares at $597,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.