Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 27.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accenture plc (ACN) is $336.59, which is $25.21 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 663.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACN on July 12, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 308.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/22/23 that Accenture’s Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

ACN’s Market Performance

Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.78% gain in the past month and a 9.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ACN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for ACN’s stock, with a 10.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $309.55. In addition, Accenture plc saw 16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Burgum Melissa A, who sale 1,344 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Jun 26. After this action, Burgum Melissa A now owns 10,506 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $403,200 using the latest closing price.

Shook Ellyn, the Chief Leadership & HR Officer of Accenture plc, sale 5,250 shares at $275.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that Shook Ellyn is holding 26,908 shares at $1,448,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.27. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.