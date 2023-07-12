Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)’s stock price has dropped by -4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 79.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is above average at 25.98x. The 36-month beta value for ACHC is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHC is $89.75, which is $13.87 above than the current price. The public float for ACHC is 89.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHC on July 12, 2023 was 647.35K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC’s stock has seen a -2.35% decrease for the week, with a 11.10% rise in the past month and a 1.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for ACHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $83 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

ACHC Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.45. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $82.54 back on Sep 07. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,811 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $412,700 using the latest closing price.

Howard Christopher L, the EVP, GC and Secretary of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 12,214 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Howard Christopher L is holding 149,147 shares at $997,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.