Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ABST is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABST is $11.75, which is $2.1 above than the current price. The public float for ABST is 52.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ABST on July 12, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ABST) stock’s latest price update

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 11.42. However, the company has experienced a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABST’s Market Performance

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has experienced a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month, and a 35.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.59% for ABST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for ABST stock, with a simple moving average of 12.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABST stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ABST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABST in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the previous year 2022.

ABST Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABST fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.38. In addition, Absolute Software Corporation saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABST starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 5,506,989 shares of Absolute Software Corporation, valued at $187,095 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Absolute Software Corporation, purchase 2,562 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,481,989 shares at $19,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.62 for the present operating margin

+68.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absolute Software Corporation stands at -12.41. The total capital return value is set at -4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.57. Equity return is now at value 474.80, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), the company’s capital structure generated 8,663.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.86. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,485.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.