A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ)’s stock price has dropped by -8.26 in relation to previous closing price of 2.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AZ is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZ is $18.00, The public float for AZ is 18.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of AZ on July 12, 2023 was 140.64K shares.

AZ’s Market Performance

The stock of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has seen a -12.25% decrease in the past week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month, and a 64.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.28% for AZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.28% for AZ’s stock, with a 37.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ fell by -12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 74.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.61 for the present operating margin

+15.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stands at -196.20. Equity return is now at value -303.40, with -162.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.