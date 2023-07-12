A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AOS is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AOS is $71.25, which is -$1.95 below the current price. The public float for AOS is 123.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AOS on July 12, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.40 in relation to its previous close of 72.19. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/22 that McDonald’s and A.O. Smith Declare Dividend Increases

AOS’s Market Performance

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has experienced a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.96% rise in the past month, and a 11.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for AOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for AOS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AOS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $65 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

AOS Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.92. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from Otchere Benjamin A, who sale 4,285 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 09. After this action, Otchere Benjamin A now owns 547 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $299,970 using the latest closing price.

SMITH MARK D, the Director of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 1,464 shares at $69.75 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that SMITH MARK D is holding 117,248 shares at $102,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.