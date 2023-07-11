ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month and a -12.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZTO is at 0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ZTO is $265.06, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 604.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ZTO on July 11, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 24.89. However, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.96. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.