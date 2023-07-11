Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zhihu Inc. (ZH) by analysts is $14.14, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for ZH is 505.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ZH was 2.92M shares.

ZH) stock’s latest price update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH)’s stock price has dropped by -0.13 in relation to previous closing price of 1.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZH’s Market Performance

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has seen a -5.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.49% gain in the past month and a -12.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for ZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for ZH’s stock, with a -10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ZH Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1090. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+50.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -25.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.68. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.