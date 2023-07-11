Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) has increased by 11.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLMS is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WLMS is $2.00, which is $1.65 above the current price. The public float for WLMS is 23.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLMS on July 11, 2023 was 96.83K shares.

WLMS’s Market Performance

WLMS stock saw a decrease of -7.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -63.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.48% for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.61% for WLMS’s stock, with a -64.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLMS Trading at -40.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLMS fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3879. In addition, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw -65.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLMS starting from BROWN DAVID A B, who purchase 85,304 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 18. After this action, BROWN DAVID A B now owns 850,755 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., valued at $86,916 using the latest closing price.

BROWN DAVID A B, the Director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., purchase 15,705 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BROWN DAVID A B is holding 765,451 shares at $15,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.48 for the present operating margin

+2.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stands at -5.95. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.