What Recent Market Trends Mean for Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) Stock

In the past week, CUK stock has gone up by 3.24%, with a monthly gain of 51.12% and a quarterly surge of 98.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.11% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of 88.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is $15.89, The public float for CUK is 143.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On July 11, 2023, CUK’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.27 in relation to its previous close of 17.28. However, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUK Trading at 50.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +54.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.00. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 143.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.