Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is $54.46, which is $15.86 above the current market price. The public float for WAL is 105.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on July 11, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 38.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Bank Stocks Fall After Report Yellen Said More Mergers May Be Needed

WAL’s Market Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has seen a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.87% decline in the past month and a 25.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.88% for WAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for WAL’s stock, with a -28.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $41 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.34. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorporation, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.