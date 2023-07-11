Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has gone up by 10.49% for the week, with a -28.18% drop in the past month and a 222.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.27% for WLDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.96% for WLDS’s stock, with a 92.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.25% of that float. The average trading volume for WLDS on July 11, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.27 in comparison to its previous close of 1.42, however, the company has experienced a 10.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WLDS Trading at 32.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +201.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6375. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 262.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.