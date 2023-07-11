WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAVD is 2.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for WAVD is 14.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAVD on July 11, 2023 was 81.95K shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD stock saw a decrease of -7.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.85% for WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for WAVD’s stock, with a -52.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.02%, as shares sank -31.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3034. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw -40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 3,996 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 13. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,635,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $2,557 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 21,004 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,631,785 shares at $13,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc. stands at -147.68. Equity return is now at value -203.60, with -130.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.