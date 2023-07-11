Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 28.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is 34.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WMG is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is $31.38, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for WMG is 114.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% of that float. On July 11, 2023, WMG’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has seen a 7.01% increase in the past week, with a 12.49% rise in the past month, and a -11.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for WMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $29 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

WMG Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.33. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.97. Equity return is now at value 202.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,640.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,613.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.