VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.28 in comparison to its previous close of 12.64, however, the company has experienced a -9.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is $11.00, which is -$2.8 below the current market price. The public float for VOXX is 12.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOXX on July 11, 2023 was 113.60K shares.

VOXX’s Market Performance

The stock of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has seen a -9.13% decrease in the past week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month, and a -8.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for VOXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for VOXX’s stock, with a 8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOXX stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for VOXX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for VOXX in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

VOXX Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOXX fell by -9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, VOXX International Corporation saw 35.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOXX starting from LESSER PETER A, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.54 back on Feb 28. After this action, LESSER PETER A now owns 20,000 shares of VOXX International Corporation, valued at $17,310 using the latest closing price.

LESSER PETER A, the Director of VOXX International Corporation, purchase 8,500 shares at $10.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that LESSER PETER A is holding 18,500 shares at $89,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VOXX International Corporation stands at -5.35. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.