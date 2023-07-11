Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is $46.44, which is $25.06 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 39.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRDN on July 11, 2023 was 672.68K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) has decreased by -12.81 when compared to last closing price of 24.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRDN’s Market Performance

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has seen a -13.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.06% decline in the past month and a -13.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.14% for VRDN’s stock, with a -19.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $51 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VRDN Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.94. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 27 shares at the price of $28.35 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $765 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the Chief Legal Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,269 shares at $28.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 29,971 shares at $63,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -48.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.