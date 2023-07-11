Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has soared by 2.96 in relation to previous closing price of 24.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is above average at 81.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is $24.73, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRT on July 11, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stock saw an increase of 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.44% and a quarterly increase of 105.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.47% for VRT’s stock, with a 68.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRT Trading at 32.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 85.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from O’ Doherty Philip, who sale 1,897,146 shares at the price of $24.02 back on Jun 29. After this action, O’ Doherty Philip now owns 14,378,211 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $45,569,447 using the latest closing price.

O’ Doherty Philip, the Managing Director, E+I of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 26,876 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that O’ Doherty Philip is holding 16,275,357 shares at $645,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.