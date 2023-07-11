V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 310.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is $24.51, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on July 11, 2023 was 6.63M shares.

The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 18.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VFC’s Market Performance

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.00% decline in the past month and a -12.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for VFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for VFC’s stock, with a -27.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

VFC Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -32.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+51.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +1.02. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.